‘The Immersion Zone’: get lost in the ambient soundworld of Steve Roach

Ambient icon Steve Roach’s The Immersion Zone will let you bliss out to his discography for the rest of your life.

Have you ever reached the end of a 10-minute long ambient piece and been frustrated that there wasn’t more? Have you had the same feelings after making it through an hour-long William Basinski record? Or a 2-hour long t e l e p a t h album? Or the time-stretched 6-hour remake of Brian Eno’s Music For Airports?

Well, what if I were to tell you that Steve Roach — ambient icon and producer of some of the most influential ambient albums ever created (Dreamtime Return, Structures From Silence) has put up a body of work that you could technically listen to every minute, of every day, of every year until your soul separates from your body and ascends to the heavens.

Roach’s The Immersion Zone is a “streaming sanctuary of expansive sonic submersions and infinitely evolving visual apparitions” constructed alongside software artist Eric Freeman.

Using similar technology that skyrocketed them to the top of the app store in 2010 with their Immersion Stations, the YouTube stream uses textures and tones found in Roach’s extensive back catalogue to make an eternally evolving aural experience.

Ambient music is used by many as an aide to meditation, an audio stimulant as they study or read, or even a tool for sleep — and Roach’s The Immersion Zone is the 21st-century answer to the 1970s quandary of having to get up and turn the Tangerine Dream record over. No more breaks: just endless ambient bliss from one of the most prolific artists in the genre.

Alongside the audio, the stream also purports an ever-evolving visualiser, and track updates so that you can find the finite versions of the featured pieces, which can also be found on Roach’s Bandcamp.