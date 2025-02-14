StevenCharles’ new single is a cup of positivity we all need

The Montreal-born artist is spreading good vibes, positivity and love everywhere with his new single ‘Get Up!’

Rising artist StevenCharles is kicking off 2025 with an uplifting anthem that embodies his multicultural background and lifelong musical journey.

His latest single ‘Get Up!’ serves as a little taste test of his forthcoming album ‘mint,’ – a blend of ‘90s R&B nostalgia – think Boyz II Men and Mark Morrison – with a modern, moody edge reminiscent of Giveon.

Born to Haitian parents in Montreal, Canada, the artist’s musical roots trace back to his early days of songwriting with his brother, where they focused on creating uplifting content aimed at inspiring listeners to live their best lives.

This foundation has clearly influenced his current artistic direction, with ‘Get Up!’ continuing this tradition of motivational messaging.

The track, which features both production and writing credits from Steven, encourages listeners to embrace their identity and pursue their passions without hesitation.

It’s a theme that resonates throughout his upcoming album ‘mint’, which explores the concept of trusting one’s unique journey and celebrating individual excellence. While the genre’s golden era was largely shaped by female powerhouses, mint offers a refreshing shift, rebalancing the scales in 2025.

StevenCharles‘s global perspective has been shaped by his extensive international experience, having toured and lived across Europe, Japan, and throughout America.

After spending time in New York and Florida, he has now settled in Los Angeles, where he balances his musical pursuits with a dedication to wellness.

“The album title ‘mint’ represents something excellent, cool, and impressive,” StevenCharles explains.

This worldly background has influenced not only his music but his overall approach to artistry.

As a self-professed “product of the world,” StevenCharles brings a unique blend of cultural influences to his work, creating music that crosses boundaries while maintaining a clear message of personal empowerment.

With ‘Get Up!’ marking just the beginning of what’s planned for 2025, Steven appears poised to make his mark on the music industry.

His upcoming album “mint” promises to further establish his voice in the contemporary music landscape.

Stay tuned—this is just the beginning.