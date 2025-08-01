Peaky Blinders Creator Set To Pen New James Bond Script

The world’s most iconic spy is getting a gritty new chapter, courtesy of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

It’s been officially confirmed that Knight will write the script for the upcoming James Bond film, marking a bold new direction for the franchise.

Knight, whose brooding, character-driven storytelling makes Peaky Blinders a global hit, is no stranger to layered antiheroes and morally complex worlds.

That makes him a compelling choice to reimagine 007, especially with Dune director Denis Villeneuve also attached to the project.

Villeneuve’s cinematic flair paired with Knight’s sharp writing could result in one of the most ambiguous Bond films to date.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, producers are reportedly searching for a younger British actor to take up the mantle of Bond – potentially signaling a franchise reboot. Names like Harris Dickenson, Jacob Elordi and even Tom Holland have been floated, though nothing has been set in stone as of yet.

Knight’s appointment comes as part of a broader shake-up. With Amazon acquiring MGM and gaining creative control over the franchise, the 26th Bond installment is being shaped to appeal to a modern audience – one that expects more than just fast cars and shaken martinis.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Knight said in an earlier interview, “We always saw Peaky Blinders and cinematic, now I get to write something for the biggest screen of all”.

With a tentative release window around 2028, Bond fans will have to wait a little longer. But with Knight behind the pen and Villeneuve behind the lens, it’s shaping up to be a very different and very exciting era for 007.

Georgie Tancred