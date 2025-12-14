Street Fighter Trailer Hits With Explosive Action

The trailer teases fierce battles, cinematic flair, and 50 Cent hinting at music for the film.

The first trailer for the 2026 Street Fighter movie has landed, giving fans a taste of its high-octane fights and nostalgic arcade energy.

Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) also teased new music for the film, hinting at a bold soundtrack.

The trailer opens with rapid-fire shots of iconic moves and intense fight choreography, immediately establishing a tone that’s darker and more grounded than past adaptations.

Explosions, close-quarters brawls, and cinematic slow-mo punches punctuate the action, giving the impression this Street Fighter isn’t holding back.

Fans will notice a clear focus on the emotional stakes between characters, blending arcade spectacle with personal rivalries.

Visually, the trailer leans heavily into the 1993 setting, with gritty urban backdrops, period-specific costumes, and neon-soaked arenas that heighten the retro-cool vibe.

The editing is fast and punchy, reminiscent of both blockbuster action films and classic fighting games, which gives longtime fans the sense of being inside the arcade world themselves.

Adding to the hype, 50 Cent took to Instagram after the trailer release, teasing that he plans to get Eminem involved in the soundtrack.

“I’m gonna get Eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter, New music on the way!” If it happens, the film’s music could give the fights a distinct, modern energy, merging hip-hop with action movie spectacle.

The trailer confirms Street Fighter is going all-in on action, style, and music that hits as hard as its punches.

The film is set for theaters Oct. 16, 2026, and fans should watch closely for additional footage, soundtrack announcements, and behind-the-scenes glimpses in the months ahead.