50 Cent set to play Balrog in new Street Fighter

Street Fighter returns to the big screen with 50 cent, Jason Momoa, and Roman Reigns

One of the most beloved games of the arcade golden era is now hitting cinemas (again) set to release around October 2026, which will hopefully be a better adaptation than previous attempts.

Although we can’t blame the 80s and 90s for their abysmal attempts at video game film adaptations because the execs were really trying, however after a recent resurgence of good films, (Super Mario Bros, Angry Birds, The Last of Us) the trend has now recycled back to the one and only Street Fighter.

With this announcement has also come several cast reveals, most notably that of the fan favourite Balrog, being played by none other than world class gangsta rapper and professional beef starter 50 Cent.

With several wardrobe and haircut reveals already, the rapper is really stepping into the role with full commitment, most likely portraying his boxer self, much like in Street Fighter II.

A short black-and-white teaser showed 50 Cent training on a boxing bag.

While it doesn’t reveal much, it’s enough to get fans excited.

Overall the movie is looking like a hopeful and very faithful adaptation to the iconic video game series, with the likes of Jason Momoa and professional wrestler Roman Reigns joining 50 Cent in the cast.

With hopefully enough fan service easter eggs thrown in to keep the adults rocking in their seats and enough fun packed action for the kids.