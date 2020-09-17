Malaysian student discovers monkey selfies on his phone after losing it in jungle

A student in Malaysia discovers selfies taken by a monkey-thief after recovering his lost phone that had mysteriously disappeared.

A Malaysian student has taken to Twitter to post a series of monkey selfies and videos after retrieving his lost phone from the jungle behind his house.

Zackrydz Rodzi, a 20-year-old student, said his phone had gone missing whilst he had been sleeping late on Saturday morning, and he was not able to find it again until Sunday afternoon.

Mr Zackrydz told the BBC that his father had discovered a monkey waiting outside their house, and upon calling the phone again, it was discovered muddied, just a few steps beyond the back garden.

With suspicions that they may have had a monkey-thief on their hands, the student searched through his photo gallery, discovering damning evidence against the perpetrator who had been up to some mischief.

Zackrydz tweeted out a screen recording of his photo gallery with the caption, “Something that you might see once in a century.”

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

While the monkey was only able to operate the phone as well as your grandparents on a FaceTime call, the footage shows the chimp attempting to eat it whilst also taking some incredibly photogenic upside-down portrait pictures.

With these monkeys evolving to the point of being able to take selfies now, we’ll be on hand waiting for when they’re the first to find a cure for COVID-19.