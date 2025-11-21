Sublime’s Australian Tour: What Fans Can Expect From The Setlist

Here’s a look at the Sublime setlist for their 2026 Australian tour

Sublime is gearing up to hit Australian stages in early 2026, and fans are already speculating on the songs they’ll get to hear live.

While the band hasn’t released an official setlist, recent performances and festival appearances give a strong indication of what to expect.

Concertgoers can look forward to a heavy dose of the band’s iconic hits.

Staples like ‘Santeria’, ‘What I Got’, ‘Wrong Way’, ‘Badfish’, and ‘Doin’ Time’ have consistently appeared in their 2025 shows and are expected to form the backbone of each Australian performance.

These songs showcase Sublime’s signature mix of reggae, punk and ska, promising energetic sing-alongs for the audience that is sure to bring Sublime back to life in full force.

Deeper cuts are also likely to make an appearance.

Tracks such as April 29, 1992 (Miami), Jailhouse, Romeo and Greatest-Hits have been part of recent setlists providing fans with a nostalgic journey through the band’s catalogue.

Sublime have also been including covers like The Ballad of Johnny Butt and newer material such as Ensenada, which could feature prominently during the tour.

A typical Sublime show balances fan favourites with a few surprises thrown in for good measure, often starting with high-energy tracks like Garden Grove and 40oz. to Freedom before moving into mid-set deep cuts.

The encore is expected to deliver hits like Santeria and What I Got, ensuring every show ends on a high note.

Jakob Nowell, son of the original frontman Bradley Nowell has proved his worth on new releases such as ‘Ensenada’.

With the original band still in tact, Sublime’s Australian leg of their tour is set to celebrate everything that has made the band a beloved live act for decades.