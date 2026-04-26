Sun Raven’s Anam Cara lets the guitar lead

Sun Raven’s Anam Cara is a tight, free-form instrumental record that trusts its instincts

Stephen Murray’s Sun Raven project leans all the way into mood, movement and guitar-led storytelling on its most experimental release yet.

There’s a clarity to Anam Cara that hits early – Sun Raven know exactly what this project is.

Across 10 tracks, Stephen Murray blends alt rock, metal and ambient textures into something that feels less like a traditional album and more like a series of perfect snapshots.

Most tracks barely stretch past the two-minute mark, but none feel undercooked. They land, say what they need to, and move on.

The guitar does the talking throughout – loose, slightly unpredictable, and more about texture and emotion than clean precision, drifting between ideas in a way that recalls Mk.gee’s instinct-led approach, just pushed into a heavier, fully instrumental lane.

Opener ‘Bridge Between Two Worlds’ sets the tone with a soft piano line that hints at something heavier lurking underneath – that classic alt-rock tension, not far off the kind of restraint bands like Evanescence have played with. It doesn’t explode, but it doesn’t need to. It just quietly pulls you in.

From there, the title track ‘Anam Cara’ wastes no time. Strummed guitar leads the charge before dipping into crunchier alt-metal territory, then loosening again into something more free-form. That push and pull becomes a theme – structure meets improvisation, and it works.

‘Tabula Rasa’ is one of the more immediate standouts. It opens on a slightly off-kilter groove before the guitar starts tearing through the mix – glitchy, sharp, and controlled chaos. It resolves just as quickly as it builds, which feels intentional rather than rushed.

There’s a loose, almost stream-of-consciousness quality to the whole record. It feels like following a train of thought – ideas branching, circling back, shifting tone without warning.

‘Kaleidoscope’ leans heavier, with shimmering cymbals and head-nod momentum, while ‘Eiocha’ slows things down into something moodier and more deliberate.

It’s easily one of the strongest moments here – melodic, weighty, and proof you don’t need vocals when the guitar is doing this much work.

That’s probably the biggest strength of Anam Cara: it never feels like it’s missing a singer. The guitar is the voice. On ‘Change Of Season’, it carries the emotional arc entirely, starting sparse and gradually building pace like something unfolding in real time.

‘Shadow of Truth’ follows a similar path, beginning introspective before opening up into something more expansive and layered.

‘Kairos’ brings a bit more drive with its reverb-heavy tone and steady pulse, while ‘U R Everything’ pushes further into upbeat, crunchier territory without losing that melodic core.

Closer ‘Leaving Orbit’ is exactly what it needs to be – spacious, reflective, and a little bit cosmic. It doesn’t tie things up neatly, but it leaves a lasting impression. There’s a sense that Murray is more interested in feeling than resolution, and by this point, you’re on board with that.

Anam Cara isn’t trying to be a big, definitive statement. It’s more fluid than that – a collection of moments, ideas, and textures that drift between genres without overthinking it. There’s real freedom in how it moves, and that’s what makes it stick.

Ultimately, the record lives up to its name; Anam Cara is Gaelic for “soul friend,” and these ten tracks feel exactly like that – an intimate, internal conversation between the artist and his instrument that invites the listener to sit in on the dialogue. It’s a quiet triumph of instinct over ego.