The Sunshine Coast Music Awards nominations are now open for 2026

Mid Drift and Citizen Rat – here’s looking at you.

The Sunshine Coast Music Awards are officially back for 2026, with nominations opening today (Monday, February 9) — and once again, it’s all about shining a light on artists and industry figures with strong ties to the Coast.

After a successful debut last year, the Sunshine Coast Music Industry Collective (SCMIC) is bringing back its night-of-nights for local live music, celebrating the musicians, venues, studios and behind-the-scenes champions helping shape the region’s sound. The inaugural awards, held at The Station, marked a major cultural moment for the Coast, drawing big community support and a packed room of industry peers.

Hosted by Sarah Howells alongside Ian “Dicko” Dickson, the 2025 ceremony honoured standout names including Ziggy Alberts, Betty Taylor, Minnie Marks, Frank and Louis, and Yama Nui Studios — artists and spaces that have helped put Sunshine Coast music on the national (and global) map.

Betty Taylor’s Sophie Patrick summed up the feeling on the night after the band took home Rising Star, Song of the Year and Live Act of the Year. “We are so lucky to be a part of a community that has so much homegrown talent, and so grateful we get to showcase what the Sunshine Coast has to offer on a global stage,” she said.

The 2026 awards will again feature 11 categories, recognising not just artistic and commercial success, but the broader ecosystem that keeps the local scene alive — from rehearsal rooms to recording studios, bookers, promoters and venues. Expect a night of live performances, networking, and some long-overdue recognition.

Nominations are now open and close Friday, March 13. Full guidelines and eligibility details are available via the Sunshine Coast Music Industry Collective website, with awards night details to be announced soon.