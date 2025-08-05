Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Review

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is a celebration of all things Mario Party with a huge array of some of the series best ever boards and minigames.

With over 110 minigames, vibrant visuals up, and an array of modes for every play style, it’s Nintendo at its most chaotic, colourful, and charming.

Whether you’re playing solo, with friends on the couch, or online with up to 20 people, Jamboree delivers an experience that’s as playful as it is polished.

The game is split into 3 playable sections, first you’re greeted with the original Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario Party Jamboree which we already know and love!

Surprisingly, this version has zero updates, even in this Switch 2 Edition of the game.

Then there’s GameShare mode. Think back to the days of the DS Download Play. If one of your friends has Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV you can all jump into a game together on your own consoles, whether you’re playing on Switch 2 or the original Switch!

The headline act though? The all new Jamboree TV! With twenty all-new minigames built specifically for Jamboree TV that use the Switch 2’s upgraded hardware in smart, surprising ways.

The microphone, the camera, the new mouse-style controls, and HD Rumble 2 aren’t gimmicks — they’re core to how the games play, and more importantly, how much fun they are.

The camera, in particular, is a game-changer. It captures your reactions and plasters your face next to your character, turning minigames into a mildly embarrassing — but fully hilarious — performance.

It’s both humbling and addictive, and surprisingly makes playing with friends online feel closer than even when you’re not sharing the couch.

There’s also a reworked Mario Party mode hidden inside Jamboree TV, complete with new rule variations like shared coins and stars in team mode, or a fast-paced five-turn mode where everyone starts stacked. And yes, the camera’s still there — which means every glorious win and humiliating loss is caught on candid cam.

This upgraded version isn’t perfect and sections can feel a little messy at times. The Jamboree TV Mario Party Mode is lacking some features from the original game such as unlockables and pro rules.

However most importantly all the side modes aren’t present and are locked behind the untouched original version.

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV might feel as confusing as its name at times, but it brings a fresh energy to the Super Mario Party series, with camera, mic, and mouse controls turning minigames into hilarious performances.

While some legacy content feels untouched and certain features are missing, the new additions shine. It’s not perfect, but it’s easily the most fun Mario Party has been in years.