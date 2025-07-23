Live From Happy Superstar Session with PANIA and Mr Rhodes

[gtranslate]

Live From Happy Superstar Session

with PANIA & Mr Rhodes

For PANIA and Mr Rhodes, sound and style go hand in hand.

You can hear it in their music, moody, minimal, deliberate, and see it in the way they carry themselves.

Pania and Mr Rhodes at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar - Live from Happy Sessions 2025
During our Superstar Session at Happy HQ, that crossover became even clearer.

As they built The Streets Don’t Feel the Same (Freestyle) from the ground up, we stepped in to capture the visual side, stripped-back, sharp, and totally true to them…

This is the first drop from our Superstar Sessions, powered by adidas Originals, celebrating artists whose personal vision bleeds into every part of what they do.

Mr Rhodes at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar - Live from Happy Sessions 2025
Pania at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar - Live from Happy Sessions 2025
Pania and Mr Rhodes at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar - Live from Happy Sessions 2025
Big thanks to @adidasau for supporting artists who bring their whole selves to the table.

 