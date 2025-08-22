Surely Shirley Threads a Fragile Story in Needlepoint Heartache

New Nostalgic Release from Twin Sisters

Surely Shirley has returned with Needlepoint Heartache, a track that feels equal parts fragile and fierce, weaving heartbreak into melody with a needle so sharp it stings.

Known for their ability to craft songs that sound intimate and almost cinematic, the sisters take a step forward, blending their folk-pop roots with a lush indie shimmer that lingers – a true ode to girlhood.

Opening with delicately plucked guitar strings, this new release sets a scene of quiet vulnerability, as if the listener has turned a page in their diary.

Lyrically, the twin sisters harmonise themes of memory, longing, and the messy craft of trying to stitch a broken heart back together.

The imagery is tactile and vivid – threads, fabrics, and frayed edges become metaphors for human connection unravelling at the seams.

What truly elevates the track is its layering. A restrained rhythm section creeps in halfway through, giving the song a slow-burn momentum.

Subtle synth textures echo throughout, and by the chorus, there’s a cathartic power to the track, suggesting a push through the sadness to find something brighter on the other side.

Their music video is an additional insight into the personality the duo exudes, with the animation created by Jenaya (one half of the duo), as well as all creative direction and styling—including their clothes—handled by the sisters themselves.

Keep a close eye on these two: they’ll be on tour with Don West in December, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.