Surveillance images released as Trump steps in and Ransom Notes surface in Nancy Guthrie case

What we know so far about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie – surveillance images, Trump and ransom notes

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has become one of the most closely watched stories in the US right now.

As days stretch on with no confirmed sightings, new developments have only deepened concern — and sharpened the urgency around the search.

The most significant update came this week, when federal authorities confirmed they had recovered surveillance images from the night Nancy vanished, despite early claims that no usable footage existed.

On February 10, FBI Director Kash Patel released the first surveillance images tied to the case. The footage comes from a doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home and captures moments shortly before it was disabled.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie: Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Initially, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the camera had been disconnected and that no cloud footage was available, as Nancy reportedly did not have an active subscription. That appeared to close the door on one of the most obvious leads.

The FBI, however, was able to retrieve what it described as “residual data” from back-end systems — a move that has now shifted the investigation dramatically.

The images show an armed, masked individual on Nancy’s porch in the early hours of February 1. The suspect is seen wearing gloves, carrying a backpack, and attempting to obstruct the camera using potted plants. The footage cuts out around 1:47am, when the camera is believed to have been deliberately disconnected.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the individual is linked to the disappearance, but the footage is being treated as a major lead.

President Donald Trump has taken a highly visible role in the case, helping keep it firmly in the national spotlight.

On February 4, Trump personally called Savannah Guthrie to offer his support and condolences.

Days later, he announced via Truth Social that he had directed federal agencies – including the FBI and the Department of Justice — to place their full resources at the disposal of the family and local law enforcement.

Publicly, Trump has described the situation as “terrible” and “very unusual,” promising that “every available federal resource” is being used to locate Nancy and bring her home safely.

While presidential involvement in missing persons cases is rare, it has added weight – and pressure – to an already intense investigation.

On February 9, Savannah Guthrie released an emotional video update, describing the family’s situation as an “hour of desperation.”

It was the first time she publicly signalled just how dire things have become behind the scenes.

Multiple media outlets have since reported receiving ransom notes demanding $6 million in Bitcoin.

The most recent deadline reportedly passed on Monday evening, February 9, with no public confirmation of contact between the senders and either the family or authorities.

Health concerns remain front of mind. Nancy Guthrie has a pacemaker and suffers from high blood pressure.

Authorities say her pacemaker monitoring app disconnected at 2:28am on the night she disappeared, and she did not have access to her daily medication.

As the investigation continues, officials are urging anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward.

With new evidence now in play and federal resources fully engaged, the hope is that answers will come soon.

For now, the focus remains on finding Nancy Guthrie and bringing her home safely.