Swapmeet, 水中スピカ Suichu Spica and Jamaica Moana take top honours at SXSW Sydney 2025

Swapmeet, 水中スピカ Suichu Spica, and Jamaica Moana dominated SXSW Sydney 2025, showing off why they’re the next big things in music

SXSW Sydney 2025 wrapped its biggest edition yet, with Swapmeet and 水中スピカ Suichu Spica crowned winners of the third annual Justin Cosby Music Prize, and Jamaica Moana named the inaugural Walk to Austin Award recipient, presented by Johnnie Walker Black Ruby.

Adelaide indie-rockers Swapmeet took home Best Emerging Artist, recognised for their raw, experimental sound and punk energy.

The band, already generating buzz since their lineup announcement, are working on their debut album following 2024’s acclaimed EP Oxalis.

“They backed up the hype with compelling shows, serving up gorgeous indie anthems with a punk spirit,” says SXSW Sydney Head of Music Claire Collins.

Japanese math-rock outfit 水中スピカ Suichu Spica won Best Performance, wowing audiences with their intricate guitar tapping, sparkling vocals, and ever-shifting time signatures.

Music Program Manager Reg Harris called their sets “one of the true highlights of SXSW Sydney this year,” whether on the festival’s largest stage or its smallest cap room.

The Walk to Austin Award celebrates rising talent who performed at Johnnie Walker Black Ruby House, and this year it goes to Māori/Samoan artist Jamaica Moana.

A rapper, songwriter, and ballroom icon, Moana will take their show to SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas.

“I’m gagging, THIS IS TEXAS! I’m ready to bring ‘em down down down. I’m grateful and excited to take the Jamaica Moana show across the equator to Austin!!! Now is the perfect time for this, we are READY!” they said.

From packed conference halls to the festival stages and SXSW Sydney Unlocked, the city buzzed with music, screen, and games, reaffirming its role on the global festival map.

