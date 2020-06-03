Sydney council to spend $1.7 million on a coronavirus sculpture

Sydney’s Northern Beaches are about to be blessed with a stunning new piece of sculptural art in order to help residents “remember coronavirus”. Brilliant.



The Northern Beaches Council is allocating up to $1.7 million to build a COVID-19 sculpture to be placed on the coastal walk between Manly and Palm Beach.

The Northern Beaches Council has approved funding of anywhere between $100,000 and $1.7 million to build a COVID-19 virus-inspired sculpture.

Funding for the permanent artwork is set to be taken from the council’s merger savings fund, a pool of money which has been saved by Pittwater and Warringah Councils and consolidated into one entity. On top of that, the council might be asking the public to donate. The minutes recorded in the Council meeting stated:

“The Public Art Working Group commission an artwork as a permanent artwork to a minimum of $100,000 funded from the allocated Merger Savings Fund, to be included as part of the Coast Walk; to remember, as a narrative, how the Northern Beaches community responded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a project may also consider additional funding opportunities with donations from the community.”

While the idea was set in motion, its still set to go back for a second debate, so nothing is set in stone just yet. This is perhaps due to the outrage shared among community members, with many residents sharing their distaste for the idea and frustration with the council.

Of course, there is already a petition against the statue going around, initiated by Liberal councillor Rory Amon, who was one of many who voted against the motion. The petition has already gained more than 1,800 signatures. Amon told 7 News:

“It’s a ridiculous proposal, it’s a waste of money and it’s just bizarre. All the feedback I have had has been negative, it was a full-time job to hide offensive comments from my Facebook post about it for two days.”

The artwork was originally proposed by councillor Penny Philpott, who seems to believe that the artwork will “tell the story of how the Northern Beaches amused themselves” during the pandemic.

Truly amazing.

