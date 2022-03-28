Heck yeah! Sydney is getting 12 days of free public transport in April

After the monumental f-ups that put the city in a standstill, Transport NSW is offering free public transport from April 14-26.

Commuters will be treated to bus, train, ferry, and light rail trips on the house during the Easter school holidays next month, as an apology for the delays caused by Transport NSW every second day in March (or at least it felt like it).

The fare waiving will be available in the CBD and extend to Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, the Hunter Valley, Illawarra, and the Blue Mountains.

“To commuters affected by recent rail disruptions, I want to say a heartfelt thank you for your patience,” Transport Minister David Elliot told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I hope the fare-free 12 days of Easter is a way for you to enjoy quality time with family and friends during the school holidays, while at the same time helping to revitalise our city centres and local communities.”

Earlier this month, there were talks of ‘Free Fare Fridays’, which would have offered free train trips for commuters each Friday until the end of the year.

But the union has agreed with Transport NSW to instead, waive fares for a 12 day period on all modes of transport, Sydney-wide.

Time to go catch a ferry for the heck of it.