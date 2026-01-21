Your guide to Sydney’s Australia Day long weekend live music

Sydney is turning the volume up this late January.

Whether you’re chasing a sweat-soaked mosh in a King Street dive bar or looking for a family-friendly sunset in the park, the Australia Day long weekend is served with a side of heavy bass and scorching guitar riffs.

From the harbour’s edge to the heart of the West, here is your roadmap to the best live sets across the city.

Summer Crawl — Newtown, Enmore & Erko

Sunday, 25 January The inner-west is officially the place to be this Sunday as the Summer Crawl returns to turn King Street into a marathon of free tunes.

We’re talking over 150 acts across 30 venues, creating what is essentially a choose-your-own-adventure for local music lovers.

Big names like Bean Magazine, Jet City Sports Club, and Crocodylus are leading a massive charge of talent.

You can spend the day catching secret sets at The Duke, spinning through wax-only house at Uncanny, or witnessing the heavy hitters take the stage at Waywards.

It’s raw, it’s grassroots, and the best part is it’s completely free. Full lineup here.

Glitterbox — ivy, Sydney

Saturday, 24 January If disco and glamour are more your speed, Glitterbox is taking over the ivy this Saturday night.

This isn’t just a standard club night; it’s a full-blown sensory overload designed for the devoted dance fan.

International heavyweights Mousse T. and Jellybean Benitez join forces with Breakbot & Irfane to deliver a night thick with funk and soul.

Between the flamboyant dancers, world-class production, and a crowd that truly knows how to dress for the occasion, it promises to be a visually spectacular return for the flagship event. Check it out here.

Lost Sundays Block Party — CBD

Sunday, 25 January For those who want to lose themselves in the beat, the Lost Sundays Block Party is throwing a 12-hour marathon across four distinct stages in the heart of the city.

The festival offers a corner for every kind of dance fan, ranging from the sun-drenched vibes of the Courtyard to the gritty, low-end bass found in the underground Cave.

Electronic titans DJ Seinfeld and X-Coast headline a massive roster that features 14 international artists alongside the best of our local legends for an inimitable summer festival vibe. More info here.

Parramatta Australia Day Concert — Parramatta Park

Monday, 26 January Keeping it local for the Westies, Parramatta Park is the premier spot for a classic Aussie celebration on Monday.

The lineup leans into pure nostalgia and big hits, featuring icons like Shannon Noll, Rogue Traders, and CDB bringing the noise to the parklands.

It’s a proper festival atmosphere where you can wander between food stalls and roving performers before settling onto a picnic rug.

It is the perfect setting for a sunset singalong to wrap up the long weekend with the community. Head here for more info.

Australia Day Live — Sydney Harbour

Monday, 26 January Down at the Opera House Forecourt, the city puts on its absolute best for Australia Day Live.

This is the quintessential Sydney experience, offering live music right on the water with the Harbour Bridge serving as the ultimate backdrop.

A diverse mix of Aussie legends and emerging talent will take the stage, featuring pop sensation Cody Simpson, the iconic Kate Ceberano, and the incredible didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton.

They’ll be joined by the “supergroup” The Fabulous Caprettos—which includes rock royalty like Dave Gleeson, Wendy Matthews, Rai Thistlethwayte, and Joe Camilleri—as well as rising star Jude York.

The show culminates in a spectacular fireworks display choreographed to a flotilla of yachts and jet-skis, providing a high-octane soundtrack to the national holiday that lights up the entire sky. More info here.