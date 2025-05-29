Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater hits the shelves (yes, really)

If you’re reading this, touch grass.

Sydney Sweeney is turning the internet’s thirst into suds with Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss—a limited-edition soap infused with her actual used bathwater.

Partnering with natural soap brand Dr. Squatch, the Euphoria star leans into the viral demand sparked by her cheeky ads where she purred, “Hey, dirty little boys.”

Fans flooded comments begging for her bathwater, and now, they’re getting it—with a pine-scented twist (or as Dr. Squatch calls it, “morning wood”).

Sweeney told GQ she initially didn’t grasp the bathwater’s “erotic implications” but saw it as a playful way to engage fans while promoting self-care.

No stranger to hyper-sexualized scrutiny, she’s reclaiming the narrative: “It’s about empowerment—owning your body and having fun,” she told Glamour.

Move over, Saltburn’s faux-bathwater vinyl—this is the real (soapy) deal.