Fans are split over Sydney Sweeney’s ‘OnlyFans’ pics

Euphoria fans are already split over Cassie’s controversial new storyline in season three

A new teaser dropped ahead of the April 12 premiere, and instead of building anticipation, it’s left a lot of people a bit uneasy.

The main talking point? Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie, who shows up in a run of highly sexualised, pretty confronting outfits tied to what looks like an OnlyFans-style storyline.

Se dice que la nueva temporada de Euphoria va a estar muy subida de tono, ya que el papel que hace Sydney Sweeney se abre un OnlyFans y muestra un poco más de lo normal. pic.twitter.com/zERbtTJ3Q1 — Freyja Vibes (@FreyjaVibes) April 12, 2026

In one clip, Cassie’s dressed like a baby – pigtails, dummy and all – seemingly filming explicit content. Another has her on a leash.

Unsurprisingly, those moments have become a bit of a flashpoint online.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) haven’t held back, calling it “disturbing” and questioning whether the show’s gone too far — especially given the wider conversation around hyper-sexualisation in media right now.

Others reckon it might be playing out as a cautionary arc rather than something it’s endorsing.

Either way, the shift in tone hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria S3 pic.twitter.com/1083y0tAsh — Pop effect (@PopEffect16) April 12, 2026

Season three picks up five years later, and from what we’ve seen, it’s a pretty big pivot.

Alongside Cassie’s storyline, Zendaya’s Rue is moving through a darker, more surreal world – desert scenes, weapons, the whole thing.

It’s a long way from the high school setting that defined the early seasons, and some fans are already comparing the vibe to Grand Theft Auto more than a coming-of-age drama.

Whether that’s growth or a step too far is where people seem split.

Zendaya’s also hinted this could be the final season, which has been floating around for a while.

Looking back, she said she’s “proud” of what the show’s done, and that Rue taught her a lot about empathy and redemption.

Off-screen, things haven’t been totally smooth either. Lead composer Labrinth recently said he’s “done” with the show and the industry more broadly, later clarifying he won’t “let people treat me like shit.”

Season three premieres April 12 on HBO Max (with international rollouts via local partners), and there’s also a special screening at Coachella.

Whether fans stick with it is another question – but it’s already shaping up to be one of the show’s most divisive chapters yet.