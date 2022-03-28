Sydney Writers’ Festival 2022 lineup has been announced 

The Sydney Writers’ Festival lineup has been announced. With a n impressive list of international and Australian authors bringing their literary genius to the table, there is a lot to get excited about.

Powerful and thought-provoking, Change My Mind is the theme for this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival. Coming to Sydney in May, it brings together a diverse collection of authors to share stories about the times in their lives when they have changed their minds.

Among the stellar list of writers is Hanya Yanagihara, author of the newly released To Paradise, Damon Galgut, who recently won the Booker Prize for The Promise, as well as local favourites like Maxine Beneba Clarke, Christos Tsiolkas, and many more.

May 17 is the opening night, with three extraordinary Australian authors reflecting on the changeable nature of their minds over the span of their careers.

Award-winning Ali Cobby Eckermann, (Inside My Mother), Jackie Huggins (Sister Girl and Jack of Hearts: QX11594), and Nardi Simpson (Song of the Crocodile) start off a week of inspired storytelling, persuasive conversation, and the kind of sharing that inspires transformation.

International authors Hanya Yanagihara, of the critically acclaimed A Little Life, Damon Galgut, Booker prize winner of his novel, The Promise, and American poet, Claudia Rankine among many more, will join the formidable list of Australian authors.

Liane Moriarty, Christos Tsiolkas, and Trent Dalton will hit the live stage, and Warren Ellis — long-time Nick Cave collaborator — will discuss his memoir Nina Simone’s Gum. They will join Aussie ex-pats Yassmin Abdel-Magied (Talking About A Revolution) and Steve Toltz (Here Goes Nothing) who will be dialling in remotely.

Artistic Director of SWF, Michael Williams tells the Sydney Morning Herald, “The reason the theme is ‘change my mind’ not ‘change your mind’ is that it’s a promise and an invitation of entering a new conversation whether that be with a book, a person or event, it’s going into it with generosity and reciprocity.”

Sydney Writers’ Festival runs from May 16 to May 22 at Carriageworks, City Recital Hall, and Sydney Town Hall.

Head over to Sydney Writers’ Festival for more.