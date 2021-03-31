Two prodigious local talents hit the Live at Enmore studios for this week’s session. Taka Perry, the 22-year-old Canberra-born electronic producer has been making serious waves in the last couple of years.

The even younger Stevan (he just turned 20) has also been making a splash in recent times, with his woozy bedroom pop from Wollongong. Together, they created something totally new, Twenty.

Steering clear of glitchy electronica and melancholy grooves, Twenty is up-tempo bopper about what it means to come of age in the pandemic. Don’t worry though, these do not take themselves seriously.

Twenty was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi