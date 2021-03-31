Taka Perry Performs ‘Twenty’ Live at Enmore
Two prodigious local talents hit the Live at Enmore studios for this week’s session. Taka Perry, the 22-year-old Canberra-born electronic producer has been making serious waves in the last couple of years.
The even younger Stevan (he just turned 20) has also been making a splash in recent times, with his woozy bedroom pop from Wollongong. Together, they created something totally new, Twenty.
Steering clear of glitchy electronica and melancholy grooves, Twenty is up-tempo bopper about what it means to come of age in the pandemic. Don’t worry though, these do not take themselves seriously.
Twenty was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi
Packing a Strat, synth, and a whole lot of other goodies, Perry was in his studio element, effortless weaving guitar rhythms into a slick and energetic production. Stevan travelled light and let his lightning-quick verses do the talking.
Before breaking into laughter (there was a lot of that in this session) here’s what Perry had to say about the track:
“It’s about the year 2020 and turning 20. Happy birthday Stevan.”
Check out the performance below:
Check out Taka Perry’s website and find out more about Stevan at Astral People.