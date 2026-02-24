Tame Impala announces homecoming arena tour

This isn’t a drill: Tame Impala’s coming home.

That’s right. Tame Impala are back, and no, it’s not just Kevin Parker doing a few DJ sets here and there again, but rather the full band finally doing the full sha-bang in arenas all around the country.

The six-piece band will kick it all off in Brissy on Saturday, October 10th at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, then head to Melbs on Wednesday, October 14th at Rod Laver Arena, then to Sydney on Monday, October 19th at Qudos Bank Arena, before of course finishing it up in the beloved hometown, Perth, on Saturday, October 24th at RAC Arena.

Yep, only four nights, so you’ll want to get in quick.

Frontier Touring are running a happy hump day presale for their members tomorrow (Wednesday, February 25th) which will launch at 9am and continue for 48 hours – though it’s pretty unlikely the tickets will last that long.

You can sign up to be first in best dressed here, but if you prefer taking a bit of a gamble, you can try your luck with the rest of the country when tickets go on sale to the general public at 11am on Friday, February 27th.

All four nights will be supported by DJ Ninajirachi, who absolutely cleaned up the most recent Aussie awards season, taking home three ARIA’s in one night – an honour pretty on-par with joining Tame Impala for an arena tour.

The Aussie leg is all part of Tame Impala’s Deadbeat tour for his 2025 album by the same name that broke a 5 year studio drought and ended up selling out 12 shows across North America last October – and they’ll soon pick the baton back up for Europe and the UK.

We know you hear it all the time, but trust us when we say this won’t be one to miss.