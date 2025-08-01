Tampco Pedal Trio Adds Heat, Sparkle and Motion to Your Board 🎸✨

Looking to freshen up your signal chain with boutique flavour and plenty of vibe? Tampco, an independent builder from Lyon, France, has crafted three distinct stompboxes that cover preamp power, drive character and lush modulation. We gave The Gazelle, Tone Oven and The Twist a long workout and came away smitten. Here is the deep dive you can paste straight into WordPress. Enjoy the ride — and the emojis!

The Gazelle 🦌🔥

High voltage tube magic in a rugged chassis

The Gazelle draws clear inspiration from the legendary Seymour Duncan KTG-1 that Kevin Parker used throughout early Tame Impala sessions. Inside you will find real vacuum tubes running at proper high voltage, so the harmonic richness is immediate and unmistakable.

Three core voices keep the pedal flexible: Bypass routes your signal through the tube path for extra clarity, warmth and headroom. Lead dials in punchy preamp drive that feels chewy under the fingers. Lead Boost lifts the volume for solos without altering your core tone.

Push and Tightness toggles help you add mid focus or tighten the low end.

EQ and Gain controls sit right on top, so fine tuning happens fast.

From subtle sparkle that wakes up a clean amplifier to full crunch that recalls classic rock consoles, The Gazelle just feels alive beneath your pick. The exposed tubes look fantastic too, turning heads on any stage.

Tone Oven 🍞🔥

Rich valve-style warmth or sizzling crunch at the flick of a switch

Tone Oven takes a playful culinary theme and turns it into serious tone shaping. Two modes live under the Start and Grill buttons:

Start offers smooth saturation that thickens chords and single-note lines.

Grill brings a biting drive that lands between garage rock grime and alt-country snarl.

The three front knobs keep the cooking analogy going:

Time sets gain.

Temp shapes the harmonic profile like a tone control with attitude.

Fan governs overall level.

Despite the fun branding, this box is all business where it counts. The circuit responds beautifully to pick dynamics and cleans up from the guitar volume control, making it a reliable partner for blues, indie or crunchy pop rhythms. Plug in, twist a knob and you will hear the difference instantly.

The Twist 🌊✈️

A chorus–flanger hybrid that never feels clinical

Need movement without the menu diving that many modern modulators demand? The Twist serves musical shimmer on tap while leaving plenty of room for experimentation.

Shape morphs the waveform from smooth sine to sharper peaks, changing the overall feel.

Rate sets speed, with an LED that pulses in time so you always know what is happening before you hit a note.

Width controls depth, from barely there twinkle to wide seasick wobble.

Rezo adds resonance for extra vocal texture.

A three-way Frequency Range switch lets you keep modulation in the low mids, the highs or across the full spectrum.

Output balances the level so your effect sits exactly where you want it in the mix.

Whether you chase gentle chorus for dream pop riffs or the jet-plane whoosh of vintage flange, The Twist makes it easy to find a sweet spot that inspires fresh ideas.

Little Extras 🎁

Open any Tampco box and you will find an additional motherboard printed with company branding. It is unclear whether the board is functional or purely decorative, but it adds a boutique flourish to the unboxing experience.

Tampco’s trio proves that hand-built analog gear can still surprise and delight. The Gazelle gives valve authority to any rig, Tone Oven delivers flavoursome drive without fuss, and The Twist pushes modulation into musical territory that stays fun rather than fiddly. Add the luxurious build quality and a dose of French style and you have pedals that are as satisfying to look at as they are to play.

Ready to level up your board? Each pedal ships with sturdy packaging, a spare motherboard keepsake and plenty of personality. If you crave tones that stand out from the crowd, Tampco deserves a spot on your wish list. 🎉