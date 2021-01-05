‘That ’70s Show’ star Tanya Roberts is still alive after publicist tells press that she died

After unexpectedly collapsing in her home on Christmas Eve, it was reported that actress Tanya Roberts had passed away. Turns out that’s not exactly true…

Yesterday, it was reported that our favourite mum from That ’70s Show had passed away at age 65.

However, the former Bond girl seemed to have no time to die after it was revealed this morning that her death was falsely reported.

After informing the press of the inaccurate news, Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel today revealed that the actress was still alive, however, in a poor condition.

Yesterday, TMZ released a report confirming her “death”, with comments from Roberts’ husband, Lance O’Brien, on his “last” moments with her: “I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time… Tanya had the most beautiful eyes.”

This happened today.

After outlets around the world reported that Tanya Roberts had died on Sun., there is now a new confirmation today that she is still alive but in dire condition. It’s too long of a story for a tweet but if you believe in prayer, now would be a good time. pic.twitter.com/KoNKhUh2lb — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 4, 2021

In an interview this morning, O’Brien received a hospital call confirming that his wife was in fact still alive. Reportedly, he broke down into tears of joy as the poor guy genuinely believed his wife had passed.

Can we like make sure people are really dead before we say that they are publicists come on now it’s only January 4th let’s get it together for God’s sake #TanyaRoberts pic.twitter.com/Gj7EhYjyIw — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) January 4, 2021

The former model and actress is most renowned for her roles in the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill, Charlie’s Angels, and as Donna Pinciotti’s ‘dumb blonde’ mum in That ’70s Show.

2021 said goodbye to Tanya Roberts and Tanya Roberts said, “NOT SO FAST!” — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 4, 2021

2021 is wild, I woke up early this morning reading that Tanya Roberts was dead, I take a nap, and then I wake up reading that Tanya Roberts is still alive. — 𝕯𝖗. 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆 🌖 (@DoctorWolfula) January 4, 2021

Seems that Roberts really is a Charlie’s Angel.