Quentin Tarantino is bringing back porno theatres

Quentin Tarantino’s beloved New Beverly Cinema is fully embracing its salacious past.

The Los Angeles film temple, owned and programmed by the director, will host a special season of vintage adult films this month, harkening back to the 1970s when the venue operated as the Eros theatre.

The provocative lineup includes genre landmarks like The Opening of Misty Beethoven and Wes Craven’s The Fireworks Woman, celebrating an era when the silver screen offered a different kind of spectacle.

Tarantino, a lifelong film preservationist, has long championed the theatre’s raw, unvarnished history, subsidising it for years before taking full ownership.

This programming move isn’t mere shock value; it’s a curated deep dive into a foundational chapter of the building’s life.

As Tarantino prepares to pass the director’s chair for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel to David Fincher, he ensures his physical shrine to cinema continues to tell its whole story, celluloid frame by frame.