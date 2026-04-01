Taylor Swift dropped a new music video – and she’s not in it

Taylor Swift has dropped a music video for ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ on Spotify Premium and Apple Music.

It’s not a traditional music video for Swift though, more like a fan edit of Elizabeth Taylor, if anything.

The single release also comes with the stripped back ‘So Glamorous Cabaret Version’ of the track.

The video is not yet on YouTube, but we also saw this exclusive paid service release for ‘Opalite’ as well.

‘Opalite’ was released soon after on YouTube, so we can, perhaps, expect the same treatment for this video.

This comes as a result of recent changes to Billboard chart rules where only videos on paid services can count towards streaming totals.

The video is clearly paying a heartfelt homage to the late silver-screen icon.

It shows clips from her most iconic performances, including Cleopatra, Father of the Bride and more.

However, some fans have joked about being let down upon discovering there was a lack of Swift in the video.

Especially following the large-scale production of her other recent videos for the album, such as ‘Opalite.’

This all also comes as Swift has been hit with a lawsuit for The Life of a Showgirl.

A Las Vegas showgirl, Maren Wade, whose decade-long career is built around the branding “Confessions of a Showgirl,” is suing Swift for trademark infringement.