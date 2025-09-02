Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl shatters Spotify pre-save record

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl smashes Spotify pre-save record ahead of release.

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record before her new album has even arrived.

Coming off the buzz of her engagement to Travis Kelce, Spotify confirmed yesterday that The Life of a Showgirl is now the most pre-saved album on its Countdown Page, overtaking the record previously held by Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Although Spotify has not disclosed the exact number of pre-saves, the platform noted that no other album has reached this milestone ahead of release.

Making her first appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Swift surprised fans by revealing a new album is on the way.

The announcement, which immediately went viral, confirmed that her 12th studio album will arrive worldwide on October 3.

The reveal highlighted once again Swift’s knack for turning unexpected moments into global headlines, keeping fans guessing.

To accompany the announcement, Swift also launched a curated playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you.

The 22-track set highlights Swift’s long-standing collaborations with Max Martin and Shellback, pairing fan favourites like New Romantics, Bad Blood, and I Did Something Bad with other glittering pop standouts from her catalogue.

In major cities worldwide, billboards displayed a Spotify code, which fans could scan to unlock the playlist.

The Life of a Showgirl will be Swift’s first full-length release since The Tortured Poets Department, an album that shattered streaming and sales records worldwide.

With multiple physical formats already available for pre-order and pre-saves hitting unprecedented levels, the stage is set for Swift to deliver another landmark release.

The album is expected to lean into theatrical pop grandeur, a direction reinforced by its title, imagery, and the playlist’s focus on her most flamboyant productions.

The Life of a Showgirl is out October 3. Until then, fans can revisit the And, baby, that’s show business for you playlist as a curated roadmap into Swift’s next chapter.