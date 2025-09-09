Target bets big on Taylor Swift’s midnight album release

Taylor Swift’s new album prompts midnight openings at hundreds of Target stores.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set to hit shelves with a bang, as Target announces around 500 of its U.S. stores will open at midnight to coincide with the record’s release on October 3, 2025.

The rollout follows Swift breaking a Spotify pre-save record, showing just how strong anticipation is for her latest era.

The major retailer will be selling not only the standard edition of the album but also three exclusive CD variants – titled It’s Rapturous, It’s Frightening, and It’s Beautiful.

The strategy marks a throwback to the midnight release parties that defined major album launches in the 1990s and 2000s, when fans would line up outside music retailers to be the first to own a physical copy.

For Target, it’s also a calculated move to harness Swift’s unstoppable star power.

The brand has long benefited from its relationship with the pop icon, regularly stocking limited-edition vinyl, exclusive merchandise, and fan-only collectibles.

Swift’s ability to drive physical sales in an otherwise streaming-dominated market is unparalleled.

Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, broke records for vinyl sales upon release, while The Eras Tour book created a surge of in-store demand on Black Friday.

Target is clearly aiming to recreate that kind of frenzy, betting that Swifties will once again show up in droves for a midnight purchase.

The excitement surrounding The Life of a Showgirl has been building steadily since Swift announced the album on August 13 during her appearance on the New Heights podcast.

With the full 12-track list (including song titles like The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, and the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter) now public, the album hints at a continuation of Swift’s theatrical, narrative-driven songwriting.

By securing exclusive editions, Target is not only enticing superfans and collectors but also ensuring its shelves become the first stop for fans eager to hold Swift’s latest project in their hands.

With 500 stores ready to throw open their doors at midnight, Target is betting on one truth: when Taylor Swift drops an album, fans will line up to meet her there.