Taylor Swift calls ‘It Ends With Us’ director a “Bitch” in texts to Blake Lively

AC

by Alex Cooper

It ended with a lawsuit.

Court documents from Blake Lively’s harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni paint a picture of a fractured set, now amplified by a cameo from Taylor Swift.

In a 2024 text, Swift labeled Baldoni a “bitch,” speculating he sensed the coming New York Times exposé about his clash with Lively.

Taylor Swift poses in red feathered showgirl attire with jeweled headpiece, promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl.
Image: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The actress herself had earlier dubbed him a “doofus director” and “clown” to Swift.

The legal filings allege Baldoni created a cut that “marginalised female characters” and “glorified the abuser,” prompting Lively to craft her own edit.

She further refused joint promotional appearances, accusing Baldoni and a producer of painting her as a “bully.”

With a trial set for May and a key dismissal hearing this Thursday, the battle over the film’s soul is far from over.

