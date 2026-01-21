Taylor Swift calls ‘It Ends With Us’ director a “Bitch” in texts to Blake Lively

It ended with a lawsuit.

Court documents from Blake Lively’s harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni paint a picture of a fractured set, now amplified by a cameo from Taylor Swift.

In a 2024 text, Swift labeled Baldoni a “bitch,” speculating he sensed the coming New York Times exposé about his clash with Lively.

The actress herself had earlier dubbed him a “doofus director” and “clown” to Swift.

The legal filings allege Baldoni created a cut that “marginalised female characters” and “glorified the abuser,” prompting Lively to craft her own edit.

She further refused joint promotional appearances, accusing Baldoni and a producer of painting her as a “bully.”

With a trial set for May and a key dismissal hearing this Thursday, the battle over the film’s soul is far from over.