Taylor Swift’s 24/7 Radio Station

SiriusXM’s exclusive station celebrates every era until October 19.

Taylor Swift has once again rewritten the rules of fan engagement with the launch of Taylor’s Channel 13, a limited-time SiriusXM radio station dedicated solely to her music.

The channel, which debuted on September 20, offers non-stop hits from every era of her career, from country beginnings to pop anthems and vault tracks, until October 19.

This move coincides with the impending release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, out October 3.

Once the album drops, SiriusXM will play it in full every two hours, giving fans an immersive auditory preview.

SiriusXM President Scott Greenstein hailed the channel as a “unique destination for fans to connect,” emphasising Swift’s cultural dominance and cross-generational appeal.

Beyond the radio waves, Swift is extending the album’s release into cinemas with an 89-minute AMC theatre event, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, featuring never-before-seen footage, lyric videos, and a music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

The Life of a Showgirl, co-produced by Max Martin and Shellback, promises a glamorous, introspective look behind the record-breaking Eras Tour, including a duet with Sabrina Carpenter.

With Target hosting midnight album releases and Swift appearing on The Graham Norton Show October 3, the rollout is as multifaceted as the artist herself.