Teacher of the Year on the six big signs you might be listening to “Apartment Rock”

By now we hope you’re all up to speed with the latest single by emerging Aussie band Teacher of the Year.

Titled ‘Porcelain Dreams’, the teeth-baring track is big on harsh guitars, angsty vocals and an altogether infectious grungy energy.

It sees the Melbourne group — who are gearing up for the release of their EP — deliver quintessential noise rock with a punkish edge, but the band themselves have a slightly different term they use to describe their sound.

‘Apartment rock’, so they tell us in a new interview, is a genre that feels wholly their own. Sure, you’ve heard of indie rock and pop rock and even math rock, but what exactly is apartment rock, and how does it factor into their new single?

Below, Teacher of the Year swing by Happy to sort through the six biggest hints that you might be listening to apartment rock, most of which are simply factoids about the bandmates and are a sign of them carving out a unique sonic lane.

Catch that below, and scroll down to listen to Teacher of the Year’s latest single ‘Porcelain Dream’.

How to tell if a band is really “Apartment Rock”….

The current cost of living crisis is forcing people to downsize, and in many cases move into share houses or apartments. These circumstances have led to the development of a new musical genre – Apartment Rock.

There are no strict rules with Apartment rock but here are 6 elements that are clear hints that you might be listening to Apartment Rock:

The songs are recorded in segments in different cities. The bass player doesn’t own a bass, and may not ever intend to. The singer has no prior experience. All members of the band have won the Teacher of the Year award except for the guitarist. The band lives in constant fear that they are recording too loudly and will be kicked out of their apartments. No one is allowed to practise their instruments.

Teacher of the Year was started when Matt Carr did not win the coveted Teacher of the Year award in 2019.