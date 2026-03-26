Tebsin’s ‘Decadence’ is a Stunning Debut that Finds Beauty in the Chaos of Letting Go

After a decade in pop-punk, April Nisbet’s solo project emerges with a cinematic and emotionally raw introduction.

For over a decade, April Nisbet commanded stages as the frontwoman of pop/punk band False Heights, channelling catharsis through high-energy grit for crowds of thousands.

Now, operating under the solo moniker Tebsin, she has traded that intensity for something far more potent: vulnerability.

Her debut single, ‘Decadence,’ out today, is a masterful reintroduction, marking a deliberate and stunning shift from the roar of a festival stage to the intimacy of a quiet, confessional space.

Based in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland, Tebsin crafts what she aptly calls “sad girl pop,” a genre defined not by sorrow, but by emotional honesty. ‘Decadence’ embodies this fully.

The track is a cinematic, moody exploration of desire and its consequences, born from the kind of moments that feel like too much.

It’s a song about wanting something you know might undo you, and the strange, dangerous beauty found in letting yourself want it anyway.

The production is lush and atmospheric, creating a soundscape that feels like a film playing out in real time.

Haunting melodies float over a restrained yet deeply evocative arrangement, allowing Nisbet’s voice to sit front and centre. This is the key to Tebsin’s new direction.

Where False Heights was about external catharsis, ‘Decadence’ is about internal immersion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tebsin (@_tebsin_)

Her lyrics and vocals carry a heavy weight; a quiet tension between indulgence and consequence, the spiral of fear and freedom.

What makes this debut so compelling is the authenticity behind it.

This is a seasoned musician stripping away the armour of a decade in a punk band to reveal the raw, unfiltered artist underneath.

The themes of transition, identity, and the messiness of being human are woven into the very fabric of the track.

‘Decadence’ signals a new chapter for Nisbet, one where intimacy and emotional depth take precedence.

For anyone who has ever felt the pull of something dangerous or who needs to feel seen in their quietest moments, Tebsin’s debut offers a hand in the dark.

It’s a breathtaking first step, and a clear indication that this solo project is one to watch closely throughout 2026.