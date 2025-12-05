Teenage Dads drop ‘Alone Again For Christmas’ and bring indie cheer to the holidays

A Christmas song that actually goes down easy

Most Christmas songs are either supermarket-core or painfully earnest, but Teenage Dads have somehow landed in the sweet spot with ‘Alone Again For Christmas’.

It’s a warm, slightly misty indie tune with enough retro shimmer to feel festive without turning into tinsel-flavoured cheese.

The timing’s classic Teenage Dads, too, they’ve literally just stepped off the Sydney Opera House forecourt after supporting Franz Ferdinand, and instead of taking a breather they’ve launched straight into holiday mode.

The single drops alongside a tiny run of Christmas shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, where fans are encouraged to lean all the way into the festive chaos (ugly sweaters, questionable accessories, the works).

‘Alone Again For Christmas’ sits nicely in their world: a bit nostalgic, a bit cheeky, a bit sentimental without overplaying it.

If you’ve followed them through Majordomo, the My Memento EP, or their half-a-million-viewed Like A Version, it feels like the next little wink from a band who don’t take themselves too seriously but still know how to land a tune.

Keep an eye on their socials, the boys are apparently cooking up Christmas content, and if their track record is anything to go by, it’s going to get silly.