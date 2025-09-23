Teisco Pedal Suite – Needle In The Hay 2025 Prize Spotlight

Six pedals, endless possibilities: Teisco’s lineup is a tone lover’s dream

Tone is everything. This year, Needle In The Hay 2025 winners will score the full Teisco Pedal Suite, a boutique lineup designed to expand your sonic palette.

The suite includes:

Boost – Transparent lift to push your amp just right.

Fuzz – Thick, chaotic saturation for riffs that demand attention.

Delay – Warm, atmospheric repeats perfect for dreamscapes or slapback vibes.

Interface – The pedalboard hub for routing and recording.

Overdrive – Amp-like grit to give your tone extra bite.

Distortion – Crunchy, high-gain glory for when subtlety isn’t the vibe.

Whether you’re a bedroom producer, fuzz-loving punk band, or shoegaze dreamer, the Teisco suite gives you the tools to sculpt your sound and stand out on stage or in the studio.

Get your track in, get heard, and maybe walk away with a pedalboard that’ll make your mates jealous.

