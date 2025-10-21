Telefunken M60 Master Set Review

The Telefunken M60 Master Set is a small-diaphragm FET condenser microphone system that embodies everything the brand is known for — accuracy, craftsmanship, and musicality. Built to capture sound exactly as it is, it’s one of those tools that engineers reach for when they need honesty, precision, and a touch of Telefunken magic.

The M60 Master Set pairs the M60 amplifier body with three interchangeable capsules: the TK60 cardioid, TK61 omnidirectional, and TK62 hypercardioid. Together, they form a flexible system that can handle just about any recording situation, from drum overheads and acoustic guitars to orchestral ensembles and field work.

The M60 amplifier itself is a solid-state FET design, built for high headroom and low noise. It’s incredibly responsive to transients, meaning it captures every micro-detail of a performance — the kind of realism that makes acoustic instruments feel alive in the mix.

Build quality is, as you’d expect from Telefunken, outstanding. Each component is engineered to exacting standards and hand-assembled with the same care found in their flagship tube models. It’s a system designed to last decades, not sessions.

The M60 Master Set excels in situations where transparency and speed matter most. On acoustic guitar, it captures every nuance of the strings and body resonance. On drums, it delivers crisp, articulate transients while preserving natural room tone. And on piano, strings, or percussion, it reproduces the source with remarkable realism — bright, but never brittle.

The tonal character is clean and balanced, with a gentle openness in the top end that adds air without harshness. There’s no hype, no exaggerated colour — just pure, detailed audio that responds gracefully to the dynamics of a performance.

Because of the interchangeable capsules, the M60 is as flexible as it is precise. The cardioid TK60 gives you focused capture for close sources, the omni TK61 opens up room recordings beautifully, and the hypercardioid TK62 delivers tight control in more challenging acoustic spaces.

✨ Key features:

Small-diaphragm FET condenser design

Includes TK60 (cardioid), TK61 (omni), TK62 (hypercardioid) capsules

Extremely fast transient response

High headroom and low self-noise

Hand-built with Telefunken precision

Ideal for overheads, acoustic instruments, and ensembles

In practical sessions, the M60 Master Set quickly becomes a go-to. It’s perfect for stereo drum overheads, where its transient response makes cymbals sound natural and full without harsh EQ. It also shines on acoustic guitar, producing mixes that require little to no post-processing.

For classical and acoustic ensemble recording, the omni and hypercardioid capsules make stereo techniques like ORTF, XY, and spaced pairs easy to execute with consistent imaging. It’s the kind of mic system that rewards careful placement — every inch of movement gives you a different, equally musical perspective.

The Telefunken M60 Master Set is a masterclass in precision engineering. It’s not about colour or character — it’s about truth. And when you need a mic that captures a performance exactly as it sounds in the room, few do it better.

From its interchangeable capsules to its lightning-fast response, it’s a system that offers both control and inspiration. Elegant, transparent, and beautifully built, the M60 proves that small-diaphragm condensers can be every bit as expressive as their larger counterparts.

Check out the raw stems below: