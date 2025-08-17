Terence Stamp, star of Superman and Priscilla, dies aged 87

“That’s just what this country needs: a cock in a frock on a rock.”

British screen legend Terence Stamp has died aged 87, leaving behind a career as bold and unpredictable as the characters he played.

Stamp’s breakout came in the 1960s, when the East London–born actor was hailed as one of the faces of “Swinging London.” His first major role in Peter Ustinov’s Billy Budd (1962) earned him an Oscar nomination and set him on a path that would see him working with directors like Federico Fellini and Pier Paolo Pasolini.

For many, Stamp will forever be remembered as General Zod, the megalomaniacal Kryptonian villain opposite Christopher Reeve in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980).

But for Australian audiences, it was his turn as Bernadette Bassenger in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) that cemented his cult status. That performance was sublime, elegant, and quietly fierce — the exact energy he brought to every role he ever played.

His career wasn’t without detours. In the 1970s, Stamp seriously considered leaving acting behind to become a tantric teacher in India, before a last-minute telegram from his agent pulled him back into Hollywood orbit.

Alongside his film work, Stamp lived a life coloured by glamour and curiosity — sharing flats with Michael Caine, counting Princess Diana among his friends, and later making a Hollywood resurgence in films like Valkyrie, The Adjustment Bureau, and Yes Man.

Stamp’s family confirmed his passing on Sunday morning, saying: “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come.”

From East End beginnings to Hollywood villainy and a starring role in Australia’s most flamboyant road movie, Terence Stamp’s life was as cinematic as the stories he helped bring to screen.