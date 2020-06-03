Terrace Martin teams with Denzel Curry and Kamasi Washington on huge new single, ‘PIG FEET’

As the streets are set on fire in protest against racism and police brutality, creatives are using their artistic voice to further amplify their desperate call for justice. Now, Terrace Martin has shared a new song with Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico and Daylyt titled PIG FEET, quickly becoming the Fuck Tha Police of a new generation.

PIG FEET and its accompanying video clip exude the heartbreak and anger of the African American peoples as they face racism, prejudice and oppression which is far beyond any white person’s comprehension, calling for immediate action to protect their lives.

When police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of the innocent George Floyd for over eight minutes and until his death, over the false accusation of a fraudulent cheque, protests began exploding in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota before spreading throughout the United States and then worldwide. The PIG FEET video shows a montage of images and clips from the protests, making the haunting dystopian scenes feel much more real to those who are “removed” from the issue. The video concludes with a list of names of the hundreds of Black Americans who have died at the hands of American police officers.

PIG FEET conjures the sickening pain of African Americans as they have been compelled to protest for their rights, and as things turned dark quickly, the track challenges us to understand why the protests were forced to become violent. In reflection of the current protests and the death of George Floyd, Terrance Martine wrote:

“Someone asked, how do I feel? I told them hurt, fearless, angry, aware and fully ready to protect me, my family & my people at all cost. I got together with Black men that felt the same way and created a work of truth. PIG FEET.”

Watch the clip for PIG FEET below and continue educating yourself on the Black Lives Matter movement, as if their lives depend on it.