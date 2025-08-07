Lawyer posts “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta” as Tesla loses lawsuit

Tesla’s ‘techbro’ arrogance just cost them a quarter-billion dollars.

Brett Schreiber, the attorney who just handed Tesla a seismic $243 million legal defeat, celebrated with a viral Instagram reel soundtracked by the Geto Boys’ 1992 anthem Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta.

A cheeky flex after a Florida jury found Tesla partially liable for a fatal 2019 Autopilot crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Schreiber (@brettscribe)

The verdict, awarding damages to the family of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and her injured boyfriend, marks a turning point: Tesla’s long-standing strategy of settling cases quietly has crumbled.

Schreiber’s victory hinged on exposing Tesla’s “two faces,” Musk’s showroom hype (“full self-driving!”) versus courtroom backtracking (“just a driver assist feature”). Internal documents revealed Tesla knew drivers misused Autopilot but failed to act.

Now, legal experts warn the floodgates are open for hundreds of pending lawsuits.

Meanwhile, Tesla faces fresh fire from shareholders suing over “misleading” robotaxi promises, while Schreiber preps for Round Two: a 2019 Autopilot death case in California.