Teyana Taylor clapped, cheered, and didn’t hold back at the Oscars

Some stars clap politely. Teyana Taylor claps like she means it

The Oscars came and went, and as always, the internet had opinions. Taylor, in particular, reminded everyone why she’s one of the most magnetic people in the room.

Though she missed out on her own Best Supporting Actress nomination for One Battle After Another, she clapped, cheered, and radiated pure, unapologetic joy as winners like Amy Madigan took the stage.

Her excitement only grew as director Paul Thomas Anderson picked up three Oscars throughout the night.

It was the kind of unfiltered, enthusiastic celebration that makes watching awards shows actually fun again.

Fans noticed too. One X user, reacting to a video of Taylor hugging Paul Thomas Anderson during his Best Picture win, wrote, “…This is like the 3rd video in a row I’ve seen of her wildin’ at the Oscars.”

Another post caught Taylor’s attention: “I knew from the first hour something was off.” She responded with characteristic clarity and fire:

“The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness.

They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…”

The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness.

They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many… https://t.co/FxDGDhJseL — TEYANA M.J. TAYLOR (@TEYANATAYLOR) March 16, 2026

Taylor’s response is a reminder that celebrating joy isn’t a crime, and that expressing happiness openly can be radical in a world quick to critique black women for doing the same things other stars are praised for.

There’s a long history of policing the expressions and bodies of Black women in public spaces, especially in Hollywood, and Taylor’s energetic, expressive celebration highlights that double standard.

The question remains: if a white actor had acted the same way, would it have been seen as “cute” or “fun”?

Probably.