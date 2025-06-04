Jimmy Barnes, BARKAA & More to Star in ABC’s Groundbreaking First Nations Variety Show

The ABC is making history with That Blackfella Show, Australia’s first-ever First Nations variety television program.

Set to premiere during NAIDOC Week on Saturday, July 5th, the groundbreaking series will be filmed live in front of a studio audience and hosted by iconic entertainer Ernie Dingo, ABC News Breakfast presenter Bridget Brennan, and beloved personality Isaac Compton.

The star-studded lineup already boasts an incredible mix of talent, including rock legend Jimmy Barnes—who is set to kick off a national tour following the release of his new album DEFIANT—and fiery Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper BARKAA, fresh off the release of her powerful new single ‘Ngamaka,’ a stirring tribute to Country and culture.

The show will also feature top Indigenous comedians like Steph Tisdell and Dane Simpson, alongside media favourite Abbie Chatfield, promising a dynamic blend of music, comedy, and unmissable entertainment.

More than just a TV show, That Blackfella Show is a vibrant celebration of Blak excellence, showcasing electrifying live performances from some of Australia’s most exciting artists.

Award-winning electronic duo Electric Fields will bring their mesmerising sound to the stage, alongside the fierce all-female rock band The Ripple Effect Band from Maningrida and ARIA-nominated rising star Miss Kaninna, who was recently named in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 list.

Executive producer Rowdie Walden (whose credits include Black Comedy and Preppers) and ABC’s Head of Indigenous Kelrick Martin are leading the charge, with Walden describing the project as his most exciting since his high school production of Alice in Wonderland.

“This show is all about celebrating mob and bringing audiences along with us,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“It’s very different to a lot of Indigenous content on screens at the moment—it’s a one-of-a-kind variety show that aspires to connect all Australians, especially as we gear up for NAIDOC Week.”

Don’t miss the historic premiere on Saturday, July 5th at 7:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.