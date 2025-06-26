Glastonbury’s $1M Question: What’s The 1975 Hiding Onstage?

Their only 2025 gig—and it’s this extra.

The 1975 will make their Pyramid Stage headline debut at Glastonbury 2025—and they’re pulling out all the stops.

Reports reveal the band has invested four times their performance fee into a jaw-dropping custom production, turning their sole 2025 show into a spectacle worthy of their cult following.

Known for audacious stage designs (think two-tiered houses and sitcom living rooms), the Manchester quartet’s Glasto set promises to eclipse even their past theatrics.

Manager Jamie Oborne calls it a “powerful” statement: “It’s the only show we’re playing this year,” he emphasised, hinting at frontman Matty Healy’s penchant for chaos.

With a new album in the works and fan-submitted memories woven into the show, the performance could herald a bold new era.

For Polly Money, their live guitarist, it’s a “bucket list” moment: “Best night of my life, I bet”.

Tune in at 10:15 PM BST—BBC iPlayer for the UK, VPNs for the rest.