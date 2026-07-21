Queensland’s biggest 2032 Olympic sprint isn’t even happening on the tracks

“There’s not a second to lose”

Every year continues to feel shorter and shorter as we already find ourselves in the last third of July.

But Brisbane is probably feeling that ‘sensation’ the worst.

The 2032 Olympics may still be six years away, but industry experts say the clock is ticking faster than the prep.

It’s been five years since Brisbane won the rights to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and if the city wants to show the rest of the world its ‘laid-back river-city’ attitude in all its glory, there’s little room left for further delays.

With billions of dollars’ worth of venues still waiting to be built or upgraded, concerns from construction leaders continue to steadily rise.

The chief executive of the Australian Constructors Association, Peter Colacino, has strongly urged that “there’s not a second to lose”.

“While it might seem like six years is a long time, it perhaps is just the right amount of time if we get on with delivering these projects.”

Seven new venues are planned for the Olympic Games, while another 10 existing venues are set to receive upgrades; all within a $7.1 billion budget.

So far, only Victoria Park stadium has entered the early stages of development, with the remaining projects still in the planning/design phase.

The Gabba, formerly set to be a main location for Olympic ceremonies, was originally set for a $1 billion redevelopment, before costs ballooned to an estimated $2.7 billion.

Now the current plan centres on a new 63,000-seat stadium at Victoria Park, where early works finally began in June.

Experts say the biggest hurdle may not be construction itself, but finding enough workers.

Queensland is forecasted to face a shortage of almost 20,000 construction workers over the next eight years, while Olympic projects compete with major health and transport infrastructure developments.

The Queensland government insists the Games will be delivered on time and aims to keep taxpayers from ‘footing the bill’.

With 2032 edging ever closer, Brisbane’s biggest race against time is well underway.