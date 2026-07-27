The Angels 2026 Aus tour setlist and set times

‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ turns 50
The infamous Aussie hit, known in pubs all over for the “No way, get f——d, f—k off” chant, has officially turned 50.
To celebrate the milestone, The Angels have been touring the country with the 50 Years On Tour, playing the iconic track and more in various pubs, clubs and hotels.
This week, the band will return to Sydney after touring Western Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory alongside special guest Disgraceland.
On Friday, July 31, fans can catch the band at the Highfield in Caringbah.
The following day, August 1, The Angels will slam out tracks at the Factory Theatre in Sydney.
After these shows, the band will rock on to Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, with more New South Wales shows in between.
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Here’s what to expect from this week’s main event at the Factory Theatre.
The Angels set times
Doors: 7:30pm
The Angels setlist
Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from the tour.
Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On
No Exit
No Secrets
Shadow Boxer
Fashion and Fame
Ninety Nine (Go for Broke)
Comin’ Down
Face the Day
Minor Truth
After the Rain
Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
Mr Damage
Out of the Blue
Be With You
Take a Long Line
Marseilles
Encore
Hue and Cry
After Dark
Straight Jacket