The Angels 2026 Aus tour setlist and set times

‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ turns 50

The infamous Aussie hit, known in pubs all over for the “No way, get f——d, f—k off” chant, has officially turned 50.

To celebrate the milestone, The Angels have been touring the country with the 50 Years On Tour, playing the iconic track and more in various pubs, clubs and hotels.

This week, the band will return to Sydney after touring Western Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory alongside special guest Disgraceland.

On Friday, July 31, fans can catch the band at the Highfield in Caringbah.

The following day, August 1, The Angels will slam out tracks at the Factory Theatre in Sydney.

After these shows, the band will rock on to Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, with more New South Wales shows in between.

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Here’s what to expect from this week’s main event at the Factory Theatre.

The Angels set times

Doors: 7:30pm

The Angels setlist

Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from the tour.

Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On

No Exit

No Secrets

Shadow Boxer

Fashion and Fame

Ninety Nine (Go for Broke)

Comin’ Down

Face the Day

Minor Truth

After the Rain

Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again

Mr Damage

Out of the Blue

Be With You

Take a Long Line

Marseilles

Encore

Hue and Cry

After Dark

Straight Jacket