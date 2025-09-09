The Art of Loving: Olivia Dean 2026 Aus Tour

Olivia Dean returns Down Under, bringing her second album, The Art of Loving, to arenas across Australia and New Zealand.

Handsome Tours & Laneway Presents proudly announce Olivia Dean’s return to Australia in October 2026.

The British singer-songwriter, riding the momentum of her debut Messy, prepares to showcase her forthcoming album The Art of Loving.

Olivia Dean gives early-00s rom-com vibes in the best way possible.

Like sinking your teeth into a freshly ripened citrus. Succulent and overflowing, brimming with life, where everything feels sun-kissed and orange.

Following her 2023 debut Messy, Dean’s rise has been a rare and radiant clarity: Mercury Prize-shortlisted, triple BRIT-nominated, and now lending her voice to the latest Bridget Jones soundtrack with It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be.

Her music flirts effortlessly between viral shimmer and quiet reverence, never losing its grounded, heartfelt centre.

Dean’s sound resists labels, weaving soul, pop, and singer-songwriter intimacy with featherlight production and diaristic detail.

Tracks like The Hardest Part and Dive offered listeners a front-row seat to her inner world, with festival and television performances from Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage to Jools Holland’s Hootenanny have confirmed her quiet magnetism.

As she readies her second album, The Art of Loving, for release on September 26, Dean shifts her lens closer, exploring love’s subtle textures: the laughter in mundane moments, the pulse of connection in everyday gestures.

Singles like Man I Need and Nice to Each Other already glisten with this genuine sincerity, amassing millions of streams and securing her place on the ARIA charts.

In October 2026, Olivia Dean brings her golden warmth to Australian arenas, promising performances as effervescent and tender as her new album The Art of Loving.

Fans can expect songs that balance the thrill and uncertainty of youth with a playful sophistication, whilst her luminous voice carries both the exuberance of early-20s discovery and the wisdom of lived experience.

With stops at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Dean’s tour will transform her diary-like storytelling into a shared, electrifying experience.

For more information on her Australian tour, follow here.