ABC cancels The Bachelorette season 22 after disturbing video surfaces

Well, that didn’t last long.

ABC has pulled The Bachelorette season 22 just days before it was set to premiere, cancelling the entire, already-filmed season in a rare move for the long-running franchise.

The lead for the season was Taylor Frankie Paul, known for her TikTok presence and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The cancellation follows renewed attention around Paul after a video tied to a 2023 domestic violence incident resurfaced via TMZ.

The footage reportedly shows a physical altercation and includes the presence of a young child, which has driven much of the backlash and raised serious concerns.

While Paul’s 2023 arrest was already public, the release of the video intensified scrutiny and shifted the conversation.

In a statement, ABC said it would not move forward “in light of the newly released video,” adding that its focus is on supporting those affected.

It’s a significant call, and not a common one.

Entire seasons of reality TV are rarely scrapped after filming is complete, especially this close to broadcast.

But in this case, the network appears to have decided there was no path forward.

The fallout has been immediate.

Production on related projects has reportedly been paused, and sponsors have begun distancing themselves from the show.

For a series built on relationships, tension and spectacle, this is a different kind of ending – one that sits outside the usual reality TV playbook.

No premiere, no final rose, just a season quietly shelved before it ever had the chance to begin.