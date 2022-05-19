What’s on at The Bank Hotel this month?

With an array of food, friends, and live music, the next four weeks at The Bank Hotel are going to be unforgettable.

Wanna see your favourite bands at your local venue? Have we got news for you. Over the June long weekend, The Bank are treating punters to the best live music, with 16 bands playing over four nights.

The lineup includes Tassie legends A. Swayze & The Ghosts, Scabz, Organs, Andy Golledge, The Brights, Private Wives, and plenty more top-shelf talent.

The music kicks off on Friday June 11, taking over The Bank’s upstairs stage, Waywards, until Monday the 14th.

The four day extravaganza is made possible by the legends at Music & Booze Co and Young Henrys, who put on some of the best live music events going round. Oh, and did we mention that entry is completely free?

June also marks the launch of Woody’s, The Bank’s new social endeavour. Woody’s is encouraging people to get the heck out of their house and talk to some real-life people again.

Taking over the upstairs section of the venue, Woody’s has a “flair for the hair,” encouraging bears, cubs, queers, and admirers to drop by and enjoy the DJs, make new friends, have a beer, and a cheeky pash.

Woody’s opens on the 16th of June, getting started at 8pm and running until 2 in the morning. And once again, entry is completely free.

So if you’re looking for a night out that’s a little bit sexy, a little bit cute, and always fun, The Bank Hotel is where it’s at.