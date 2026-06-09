The Bear prepares one last service in season 5 official trailer

One Last Call To Let It Rip

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of The Bear has finally been served to hungry fans of the hit Hulu series. After four seasons and one special episode, a saga of family trauma, restaurant camaraderie, and the brutal pursuit of culinary perfection will come to an end.

Riding off the high of last month’s surprise drop, ‘Gary’, the trailer takes us through a tense and melancholic series of scenes that showcase the Chicago kitchen crew taking on one final collection of hurdles.

According to the trailer’s bio, Season 5 will pick up right after the end of Season 4, when “Sydney, Richie and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them.

With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the team must band together to achieve one last service.”

Looking back on how the Illinois adventure started, one can’t deny the fact that the final season feels like a thematic bookend to the show.

Just like at the very beginning of the series, the restaurant will once again encounter cancelled food deliveries, financial stress, dropped plates and fierce personalities as the team tries to keep the family business together.

This time around, the team dynamic feels a lot more wholesome and endearing, thanks to seasons’ worth of character development. Carmen even opens up and shares his emotions with the rest of the team: “I look at you all, and I love you so much.”

There’ll probably still be a hell of a lot of yelling nonetheless when the eight-episode conclusion premieres on Hulu and FX later this month, on June 25.

“Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

It seems like a lifetime ago that Carmen Bearzatto inherited his dead brother’s run-down sandwich shop. Now is the perfect time for a rewatch before the show says goodbye in 16 days.