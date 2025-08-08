Mets to celebrate 60th Anniversary of the Beatles’ Shea Stadium Concert with Special Night

A Night to Remember…60 Years On

On the 15th August 1965, The Beatles changed history by becoming one of the first rock bands to play at a major stadium, totally changing the way we experience live music.

Around 55,600 people showed up for what was set to be the highest attendance for a concert until nearly 10 years later.

Sixty years later, The Fab Four’s historic performance is being honoured by the New York Mets in a heartfelt tribute to a group that left their mark on so many.

It was a groundbreaking moment, mixing the worlds of baseball and rock ‘n’ roll in a way that had never been done before.

Now, six decades later, the Mets are bringing that magic back for one amazing celebration.

Before the first pitch, fans will be treated to a live performance by 1964 The Tribute, a band known for capturing the spirit and sound of The Beatles.

Adding to the nostalgia, some of the original Shea Stadium concert staff will return to throw the ceremonial first pitch, connecting the past with the present in a truly special way.

In addition, the first 15,000 fans through the gates are set to receive a replica of Shea Stadium, a novelty keepsake for Beatle lovers and Mets fans alike.

As the game winds down, the night is due to end with a dazzling fireworks show lighting up the Queens sky creating a beautiful finale to a night full of history.

Georgie Tancred