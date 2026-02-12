The Beautiful Chaos of Andie Loui

Andie Loui turns 3 a.m. anxieties into a cinematic debut.

Emerging from Oslo’s contrasting landscapes, producer and composer Andie Loui (Andréa Louise Horstad) channels the beautiful chaos of youth into her debut album, Another Bad Idea.

Released on February 6, 2026, via CrazyPop Records, the project is an intense, genre-fluid journey through the restless desperation of your twenties.

Born from 3 a.m. spirals and years of meticulous studio experimentation, the album balances on a thrilling edge, where intimate vocals meet distorted organs and cinematic climaxes.

Having scored for TV and produced for others, Loui now claims full artistic freedom, transforming personal fragments of loss and chaos into a compelling, cohesive statement.

She invites listeners to find themselves within the glorious noise.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

ANDIE LOUI: I just came back from playing a concert with my band, so today we’ve been sitting on the train all day. Everyone in the band travelled together, so we chatted and hung out all day which was really cozy!

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

LOUI: I’m from Oslo, Norway. What I love about Oslo is the contrasts. You can grab a coffee in the city centre and be in the forest, by the ocean or even out on an island within 20 minutes.

HAPPY: Where did the album title Another Bad Idea come from?

LOUI: I was actually in bed, and I couldn’t sleep at like 3 am. My mind was spiraling and kept looping all the stupid decisions I’d made. I was in a pretty chaotic headspace at the time and then the concept of “Another Bad Idea” came to me.

It even rhymed a bit like “Andie Loui with Another Bad Idea”, haha. The title kind of helped me to embrace and accept all the bad ideas in a way.

HAPPY: How did you go about creating the album’s tense “edge of collapse” sound?

LOUI: The album was created over several years actually. I also work as a composer and producer in Norway, so I have a studio available whenever I need.

That kind of became a bit of a puzzle, like a blessing and a curse. I could track whenever, and kind of did as well, trying a lot of different things until I felt like it had the right sound.

I thought I was going crazy at one point, starting songs over and over until they felt right, but I guess I kind of needed it in order to try different possibilities.

HAPPY: After making the album, do you feel more lost or found?

LOUI: I think I feel like: “it’s okay to be lost”. The album has definitely given me a lot of closure, but also acceptance of the fact that life is chaotic.

The album dives into different relationships I’ve had which were painful, and chaotic. So now that the record is done, I’m sort of closing those chapters in a way, which gives me a lot of closure.

HAPPY: How did your film scoring work shape the album’s drama?

LOUI: Oh, in a lot of ways. When I’m woking with film it is so much more transparent what the music actually does to the feeling you’re left with in the film.

It has a lot of power – to surprise, or underline a scene. It has helped me a lot to try to capture the feeling I want the listener to have when they press play songs.

HAPPY: How did living in Melbourne after high school influence your sound or your approach to music?

LOUI: I loved Melbourne so much, and still miss it! Melbourne has such a great music scene, so I went to a lot of concerts and played a bit there as well.

It felt very open-minded, and at the time I remember that Hiatus Kaiyote had blown up! Their music felt refreshing and they were so cool (!)

HAPPY: Which song on the album is the most ‘you’, and why?

LOUI: I guess all the songs are pieces of me at different points in the past years, but “Someone Else” was the song that made me decide to make an album in the first place.

So I think that is the song on the album that felt the most important to me. I remember thinking that I wanted the song to exist, that the story and the song deserved to be released.

I’d never thought about any of my songs like that before.

HAPPY: hat’s the next artistic direction or “bad idea” you hope to explore?

LOUI: Ohh, hmm. I’m really looking forward to the next album and starting fresh. I really enjoy the more edgy parts of the album, so maybe I’ll explore something a bit more noisy and distorted.

I have a lot of bad ideas for the next album, haha.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy? :-)

LOUI: Right now since we just played this pre-release concert, I’ll say my band! They are fantastic musicians, so playing live and hanging out with them makes me really happy :-)