Pro Audio

The Best Studio Headphones of 2024

Studio Headphones

Studio headphones come in all shapes and sizes. Wondering which pair is right for you? Here are the best options in 2024.

The world of professional audio can be daunting, and in particular, studio headphones. Pro audio websites can be full of flashy videos, marketing buzz words, and jargon. It’s important to have an understanding of various applications and what the pair of headphones in question are best at, so you can pick the right one.

Headphones have come an awful long way in recent times and now, alongside monitors, are regarded as integral tools in the music production process (in recording, monitoring, mixing, and even mastering). Let’s check out the very best headphones you can get for all your studio tasks.

Ollo Audio S5X

best studio headphones 2024 -Ollo Audio S5X

The Ollo Audio S5X delivers flat frequency response and reliable binaural mix translation, making it ideal for immersive audio work.

Trusted by top artists, these open-back headphones feature precision transducers, replaceable earpads, and a detachable cable. Perfect for studio-level accuracy, whether mixing for speakers or headphones.

Sennheiser HD 800

Sennheiser HD 800 S best studio headphones 2024

The Sennheiser HD 800 S isn’t just headphones—it’s a whole new way to hear your music. With an open-back design and 56mm drivers, the sound is spacious, detailed, and downright stunning.

Add in premium comfort and German engineering, and you’ve got the ultimate setup for serious listening sessions.

Neumann NDH 30

Neumann NDH 30 - best studio headphones 2024

Neumann’s NDH 30 takes everything great about the NDH 20 and cranks it up. This open-back version offers reference-class sound with incredible clarity and balance, ideal for mixing and mastering.

Foldable, comfy, and built for precision, it’s the perfect portable solution for stereo, immersive mixes, and gaming audio.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50

ATH-M50x best studio headphones 2024

Building on the success of the ATH-M50, the ATH-M50x takes everything to the next level. With a detachable cable for added convenience, these best-selling headphones are perfect for the studio, gaming, or on-the-go listening.

Large drivers deliver Audio-Technica’s signature sound, while comfy ear cups provide excellent passive noise isolation.

Dyson

best studio headphones - dyson on trac

Strictly speaking, these lil gems may not be made for studio sessions, but they pack incredible noise cancellation and fantastic sound, with up to 55 hours of battery life. Ideal for field recordings, they’re also great for gaming and daily use.

Customize the colours and enjoy comfy ear cushions, plus tweak the sound through the MyDyson app for a personalised experience.

