The Best Studio Headphones of 2024

Studio headphones come in all shapes and sizes. Wondering which pair is right for you? Here are the best options in 2024.

The world of professional audio can be daunting, and in particular, studio headphones. Pro audio websites can be full of flashy videos, marketing buzz words, and jargon. It’s important to have an understanding of various applications and what the pair of headphones in question are best at, so you can pick the right one.

Headphones have come an awful long way in recent times and now, alongside monitors, are regarded as integral tools in the music production process (in recording, monitoring, mixing, and even mastering). Let’s check out the very best headphones you can get for all your studio tasks.